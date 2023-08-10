Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 660,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.