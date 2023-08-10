Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

TSE WJX traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$27.40. 1,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$588.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WJX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

