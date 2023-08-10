Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

