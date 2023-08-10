Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,426,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

