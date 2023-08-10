Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 11300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Walker River Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Walker River Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.