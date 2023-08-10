WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.55. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 7,112 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WKME. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $676.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.22.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.