Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

