Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.5 %

W stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,101,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,076. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

