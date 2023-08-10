Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ZNTL stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 102,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

