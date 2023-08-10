Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after purchasing an additional 460,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. 1,454,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,963. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

