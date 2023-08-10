Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ranpak by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ranpak by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Director Salil Seshadri acquired 94,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 412,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,147. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

