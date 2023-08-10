Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,287. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $146.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

