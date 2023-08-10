Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,150 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,684,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

