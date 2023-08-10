Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $44.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 552,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

