Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 648,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,390. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,657,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after buying an additional 75,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $5,437,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

