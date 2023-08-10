Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises Stock Performance
Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
