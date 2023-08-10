Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

