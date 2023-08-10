West Coast Financial LLC Sells 170 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 444,373 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $92.00.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

