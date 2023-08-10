West Coast Financial LLC Sells 227 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

