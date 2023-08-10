West Coast Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,831,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,228,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 112,769 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.