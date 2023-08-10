Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $869,198.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 10,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,186,630.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,140.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $869,198.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,835. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

