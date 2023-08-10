Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Buys 5,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WLKP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $791.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

