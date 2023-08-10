Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $22.35. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 4,070 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $791.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

