Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLK

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.16. 600,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.