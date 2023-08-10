Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance
Shares of WPRT traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.93. 41,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72. The stock has a market cap of C$187.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.97. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
