Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.93. 41,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72. The stock has a market cap of C$187.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.97. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.