Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

