White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 717,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

