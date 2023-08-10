White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,072. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

