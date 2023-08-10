White Pine Capital LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 771,669 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

