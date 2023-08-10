White Pine Capital LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 33,543,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,753,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.