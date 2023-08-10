White Pine Capital LLC Sells 692 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 140,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,407 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,181. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

