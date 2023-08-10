WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and $16.93 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006663 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $18,674,765.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

