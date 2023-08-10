Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 364,621 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 9,395.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

PMT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,159. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

