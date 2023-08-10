Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,842 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.25% of ClimateRock worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLRC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClimateRock by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 179,140 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000.

Shares of CLRC stock remained flat at $10.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

