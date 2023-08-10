Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,520 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTAC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTAC remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Thursday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

