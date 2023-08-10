Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

GDV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 58,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,625. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

