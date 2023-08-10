Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,297 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

FEXD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

