Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $368,000.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.