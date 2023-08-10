Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

