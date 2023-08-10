Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 18,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

