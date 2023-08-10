Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC raised its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 155,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 353,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 260,882 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRRX remained flat at $10.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

