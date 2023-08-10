Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after acquiring an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in VMware by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after buying an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

