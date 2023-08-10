Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Blue World Acquisition worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blue World Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 596,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAQ remained flat at $10.72 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

