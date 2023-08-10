Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AES by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in AES by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AES by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AES by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AESC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

AES Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.