Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $6.04 Million Position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 580,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TenX Keane Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

