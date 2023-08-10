Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.76.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average is $203.37. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

