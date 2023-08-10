Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 14,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,762. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

