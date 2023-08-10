Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $720.88. 20,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $741.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

