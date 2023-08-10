Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 26,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Insider Transactions at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

