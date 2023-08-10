Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

AEP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.