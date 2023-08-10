Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,046. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

